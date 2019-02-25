Man’s plan to live at Holiday Inn instead of nursing home goes viral

(WSVN) - A man who voiced his intention to live out his final days at a Holiday Inn instead of a nursing home has gone viral.

Terry Robison took to Facebook earlier this month to describe his plans for retirement.

“No nursing home for us. We’ll be checking into a Holiday Inn!” he wrote. “With the average cost for a nursing home care costing $188.00 per day, there is a better way when we get old and too feeble.”

Robison said he looked into reservations for the hotel, and for a combined long term stay discount and senior discount, the bill would total out to be about $59.23 a night.

The price would include breakfast, a spa, swimming pool, workout room, and free toiletries.

Robison said that with the extra money he is saving by being at the hotel, he will be able to pay for other meals, laundry and tips for the hotel staff and more.

He also wouldn’t have to worry about fixing anything, as the staff would do it for him.

Robison also argued that when he wants to travel, he can easily move from hotel to hotel, and family would always be able to come and visit as well.

As for his health, he said he will simply rely on Medicare to cover any medical expenses he may encounter.

“When I reach that golden age, I’ll face it with a grin,” Robison wrote.

