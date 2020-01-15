Man’s photos of being locked inside Utah 24 Hour Fitness go viral

SANDY, Utah (WSVN) — A man’s social media posts about being trapped inside a closed 24 Hour Fitness have gone viral.

Dan Hill said he had just finished swimming laps in the pool at his local 24 Hour Fitness, Saturday when he discovered he was locked inside the gym.

“They closed the doors and went home while I was swimming my laps in the pool. Doesn’t the name suggest that they stay open 24 hours?” Hill wrote. “Walking around trying to figure out how to get out.”

Hill said he ended up calling police and after some time, three officers came and were able to let him out. However, he did manage to take a few photos of himself in his predicament.

“Free at last! Free at last! Thanks to three nice cops I am free at last,” Hill wrote along with a selfie of the officers who helped him out.

According to Fox 13 Salt Lake City, a spokesperson for the company apologized for the incident. The location has apparently begun closing early and Hill had not been aware.

Hill also added that despite the mix-up, he still loves his gym.

