Man’s new kitten turns out to be baby bobcat

(WSVN) - A Minnesota man saved what he thought was a stray kitten crying for help in a parking lot. When he brought the “kitten” home, he realized that it was actually a … baby bobcat.

The man brought the feline to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota, and his suspicions were proven correct: it’s a bobcat cub.

“The kitten appears to be in good health but was dehydrated,” the center said in a Facebook post. “She’ll spend a few days with us stabilizing then we’ll transfer her to another rehabber who works with bobcats.”

The wildlife center shared a Facebook photo of the adorable wildcat, along with the story of how she came into their care.

