Man with stage 4 cancer to travel world after winning $250,000 lottery

CHARLOTTE (WSVN) — A North Carolina man fighting cancer is planning to go on the trip of his dreams after he won the lottery.

According to the North Carolina Lottery, Richard Beare is planning to travel the world after he won $250,000.

“I recently got diagnosed with stage four liver cancer,” Beare said. “I want to travel while I can still enjoy myself. My wife has always wanted to go to Italy, since that’s where her descendants are from. Now I can take her. ”

Beare said he rarely plays the lottery and got a ticket at his wife’s request.

“I only stopped because my wife asked me to get a Powerball ticket since the jackpot was so high,” he said.

While getting the Powerball ticket, Beare grabbed a few scratch-off tickets.

“The fourth one was the winner,” Beare said. “When I saw that I had matching numbers, I asked her, ‘What does it mean if I match the numbers?’ She said it meant I won a prize. I told her, ‘Well, I guess we just won $250,000 then.’ She was in shock and just kept looking back and forth to me and the ticket.”

After taxes, Beare took home $176,876.

“This feels great,” Beare said when he got the check. “It’s such a relief.”

