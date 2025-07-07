(CNN) — A man with a rifle and tactical gear opened fire on law enforcement officers Monday morning at a Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas, before being shot and killed during an exchange of fire with Border Patrol and local police, the Department of Homeland Security told CNN.

“This morning an individual opened fired at the entrance of the United States Border Patrol sector annex in McAllen, Texas,” Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement to CNN.

“Both Border Patrol agents and local police helped neutralize the shooter. This is an ongoing investigation led by the FBI. More information will be shared as it becomes available.”

