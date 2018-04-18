Man wins $1 million scratch ticket prize for second time this year

BRAINTREE, MA (WSVN) – Call him the luckiest man in Massachusetts.

For the second time this year, Jason Williams won $1 million on a Massachusetts State Lottery scratch ticket.

Williams, who won his first $1 million playing the “Ultimate Millions” $30 instant game Jan. 10, stopped by the lottery headquarters in Braintree Tuesday to pick up his latest check, which he earned by buying a lucky “200X” ticket at the Howe Street Superette in Methuen.

As he did the first time, Williams chose to take the winnings in a one-time $650,000 payment.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

