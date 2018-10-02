Man wins $1 million lotto prize by using numbers from fortune cookie

TRENTON, N.J. (WSVN) — A Pennsylvania man is now a millionaire after winning the lottery — using numbers from a fortune cookie!

Ronnie Martin drives to New Jersey every day for work, and often picks up lottery tickets during his commute.

Martin has played the same numbers since he found them years ago on a slip of paper inside a fortune cookie, saying he liked the numbers and decided to stick with them. That dedication finally paid off in July.

He bought tickets for the $543 million Mega Millions drawing on July 24th, and though he didn’t win the grand prize, he did get five numbers correct — which earned him a $1 million take.

Martin and his wife Shirley say they plan to use the prize money to pay off their house and bills, then put the rest in savings.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.