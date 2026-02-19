PAWTUCKET, Rhode Island (WCVB) — A man who tackled a shooter during a deadly attack at a high school hockey game in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, on Monday said he told his wife to run before he “went for the gun.”

The shooting happened during scheduled high school hockey games at Pawtucket’s Dennis M. Lynch Arena on Andrew D. Ferland Way just before 3 p.m. Monday.

According to Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves, the shooting was domestic in nature, as the victims included members of the suspect’s family and a family friend. Two people were fatally shot, and three were wounded before the shooter died of a self-inflicted wound.

“A good Samaritan stepped in and interjected in the scene, and that’s probably what led to a swift end of this tragic event,” Goncalves said.

Michael Black said he was in the bleachers to support a friend’s son who was playing in the game when he heard the first shots.

“I heard two shots, and I said, ‘balloons popping,'” he said. “I heard another popping and recognized it was not a balloon.”

Black said he told his wife and a friend to run. Black said he then stood on the bleachers and lunged toward the gunman.

“I just grabbed, went for the gun and I got my hand caught,” he said.

Black said his left hand was stuck in the chamber of the weapon, preventing it from being fired again. Meanwhile, he said other bystanders jumped in to help restrain the shooter.

“They’re trying to tackle him. And then he fell down, and he fell right towards me. So he was on his back,” he said.

Some additional magazines loaded with ammunition fell out of the shooter’s possession when they were tackled, Black said.

Black said the shooter took the second gun out of a pocket and turned it on themselves.

Black said he turned one of the firearms over to responding officers. He praised the emergency response, including ambulance crews and hospital staff who cared for his hand injury.

Additionally, Black said he was burned on the face by one of the shells ejected during the initial gunfire.

Despite being called a hero, Black rejected the label and shifted attention to others who intervened.

“That’s not the right definition for me,” he said. “There’s heroes in my life, and I would definitely not put that definition towards myself.”

