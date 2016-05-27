Man who robbed teens waiting to buy Air Jordans gets prison

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man charged with robbing several teenagers waiting in line to buy Air Jordans has been sentenced to up to eight years in prison.

The Republican-American reports that under a plea deal, 24-year-old Angel Cintron pleaded to first-degree robbery under the Alford Doctrine in connection with the theft at about 1:30 a.m. last July while the victims waited outside a Waterbury sporting goods store to buy Air Jordan Bourdeaux sneakers.

The deal means he doesn’t agree with all the evidence but acknowledges there’s enough to convict.

Authorities say Cintron was one of three people who stole cash, phones and a laptop from at least six teens. Two of the robbers had guns.

The same trio was suspected of two other robberies.

