Man who invented Jelly Belly jelly bean launches line of CBD-infused jelly beans

The man who invented the Jelly Belly jelly bean has launched a new product: CBD-infused jelly beans.

According to Fox 31, David Klein, the man who created the Jelly Belly jelly bean, launched Spectrum Confections.

Klein left Jelly Belly in 1980, and Jelly Belly is not associated with Spectrum Confections.

Klein’s company recently released a line of CBD-infused jelly beans called Spectrum Jelly Beans.

The jelly beans come in three different varieties: regular, sour and sugar-free.

Since being released, the jelly beans have sold out. It is unclear when the jelly beans will be back in stock.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.