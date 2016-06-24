Man who claimed he escaped Auschwitz admits story a lie

ADAMSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A 91-year-old Pennsylvania man who has for years lectured to school groups and others about what he said were his experiences at Auschwitz now says he was never a prisoner at the concentration camp.

Joseph Hirt made the admission in a letter to LNP newspaper Wednesday and apologized. He said he used poor judgment and faulty reasoning in trying to tell the story of those affected by the Nazis.

The Adamstown man’s admission comes weeks after Hirt’s story of escaping from Auschwitz was questioned by history teacher Andrew Reid in Turin, New York.

Reid attended an April presentation by Hirt in upstate New York with several students. He concluded that many of the speaker’s claims didn’t add up.

Reid says Hirt called him and apologized earlier this month.

