Man wearing only American flag shorts steals beer truck, runs across highway before his arrest

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (WSVN) – Police said a man wearing only American flag shorts was caught after stealing a beer truck, then running onto a nearby highway and being found in bushes.

According to Fox 13, Santa Rosa Police in California responded to a call of a stolen beer delivery truck on Thursday morning at a local liquor store. A customer reportedly told the truck driver, who was inside the store, that a man who appeared homeless jumped into the truck.

The homeless man then drove away but did not get far due to the truck’s GPS being tracked. The truck was located within minutes.

Police then spotted the subject running across a nearby highway to evade officers.

However, within 45 minutes, 46-year-old Matt Lane Hermsmeyer was found in bushes and taken into custody.

