MIAMI (WSVN) - A Man wanted for a fatal shooting nearly three decades ago in Miami-Dade County has been arrested in Peru, authorities said.

Christian Miguel Orosco, who had been living under an assumed name and working as an air traffic controller, was taken into custody without incident by Peruvian National Police following a tip that led to his true identity, officials said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Orosco is accused of shooting James Schwarz, who was 23 at the time, multiple times on Nov. 28, 1996, during a confrontation at a gas station located at 3201 NW 79th Street.

Schwarz was transported to Hialeah Hospital by friends and later airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he died from his injuries.

Detectives with the then-Metro-Dade Police Department identified Orosco as the suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. However, he fled the country and remained a fugitive until recently.

In collaboration with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Justice, and the Peruvian National Police, investigators with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Cold Case Squad confirmed Orosco had been living in Peru under the name Eduardo Enrique Albarracin Trillo.

Fingerprint analysis confirmed his identity, and Peruvian authorities arrested him at Jorge Chavez International Airport, where he had been employed.

Orosco is awaiting extradition to Miami-Dade County to face a charge of second-degree murder.

