Man wanted after allegedly filing, completing divorce from wife without her knowing

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (CNN) — A Houston-area man is wanted by authorities after they said he filed for and completed a divorce from his wife without ever telling her.

Mark Herman of Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said on Facebook that Paul Nixon committed aggravated perjury when he went through the divorce process without his wife’s consent.

According to Herman, authorities received a call on May 14 from a woman who said her husband had allegedly completed the divorce and that a court already filed the final decree.

Through the investigation, authorities found that Nixon forged documents and submitted false information to the court. He also allegedly submitted a waiver of service with a forged signature from a notary.

Herman said Nixon committed aggravated perjury when he testified during the final hearing on the validity of the documents and information.

Nixon is currently being sought by authorities.

According to Herman, the divorce has been set aside due to the fraudulent filing.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.