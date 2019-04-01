Man walks again after surviving plane crash

PHOENIX (WSVN) — A young man is now able to walk again after he was injured in a plane crash almost two years ago.

According to Fox 10, Brody Burnell and his friend Chandler were piloting a plane in 2017 when the aircraft crashed into a tree.

“I don’t like looking at the pictures– the crash pictures,” said Brody’s father, Steve Burnell.

Both Burnell and Chandler survived, but Burnell was left with a traumatic brain injury and needed 14 surgeries after the crash. He was also in a coma for three months after the crash.

However, Burnell has slowly been recovering from the crash, and recently, he reached another milestone: he is now able to walk.

“It’s a combination of hard work, lots of therapies, some surgery on his knees that has made a huge difference,” said Dr. Christina Kwasnica, Medical Director at Barrow Neurological Institute.

Burnell said he feels “like a boss.”

“God saved my life. I saw him in my coma. He said, ‘It’s not your time.’ I woke up,” said Brody.

