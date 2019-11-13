Man traveling with 6 guns out of MIA arrested in Haiti

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested in Haiti after he traveled into the country with multiple guns on board an American Airlines flight out of Miami International Airport.

The passenger was arrested when the flight landed in Haiti, Tuesday.

He was traveling with at least six guns, including two fully-automatic Uzis, according to the Miami Herald.

Authorities said the man was flying from North Carolina to Haiti with a connecting flight at MIA.

American Airlines officials said the man informed flight agents he was traveling with weapons. The firearms were properly stowed with the check-in luggage. The guns were unloaded, locked and secured in the underbelly of the plane and no passenger had access to them.

Although it appears the man followed proper protocol in the U.S., police in Haiti arrested him.

Airline officials said it is the passenger’s responsibility to know the gun laws of the country they are flying to.

The airline released a statement that read in part, “American is investigating why these firearms were accepted for transport at the passenger’s origin. We take this matter seriously and have launched a full investigation.”

It remains unclear if the man legally owned the firearms.

