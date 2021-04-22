Man tied to missing Georgia mom faces new charge

(WSVN) - The man tied to a missing mom is now facing new charges.

Shannon Ryan, 40, is now facing a state child neglect charge.

He has been locked up since August and was booked into the Broward County Jail on Wednesday.

Ryan was implicated in the disappearance of 21-year-old Leila Cavett who traveled from Georgia to South Florida.

Her son was found alone in Miramar and Cavett hasn’t been seen since.

A judge dismissed the federal complaint against Ryan on Wednesday. He was accused of lying to police and kidnapping at the federal level.

