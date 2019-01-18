Man takes ’emotional support alligator’ to assisted-living facility

YORK COUNTY, Penn. (WSVN) — A man paid a special visit to an assisted living facility so the residents could enjoy the company of his “emotional support alligator.”

According to the York Daily Record, Joie Henney took his reptilian companion, Wally, to the Glatfelter Community Center at the Village at Sprenkle Drive.

York County's emotional support alligator, Wally, met some new friends on Monday at SpiriTrust Lutheran's Village on Sprenkle Drive. https://t.co/OfXj1R4HQ5 — YDR online (@ydrcom) January 14, 2019

Wally, who measures four and a half feet long, was strapped in a leash and greeted with both curiosity and terror from residents.

However, Henney assured residents that Wally wouldn’t hurt them, telling them, “He’s just like a dog. He wants to be loved and petted.”

Henney has had Wally since he was a pup and takes him to schools and senior centers where he will put on programs where he educates people about alligators and how humans impact their habitats.

He also told the newspaper that he got Wally registered as an emotional support animal, and he often takes him out.

Although he said Wally is mellow, Henney did note that alligators do not make good house pets and are still wild animals.

