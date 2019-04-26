Man stops in rain to show respect for passing funeral procession

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WSVN) — A photo showing a man honoring a passing funeral procession has gone viral.

The photo, posted by Joy Wagler, shows the man pulled over on the side of the wet and rainy road to honor the procession that is going the opposite way.

“Not only did he pull over and stop, but he got out of his truck, took his hat off and stood (in the rain) with his hat on his chest and head bowed!” Wagler wrote.

Wagler said the procession went on for longer than average, yet the man stayed there until it was over.

“Unfortunately, this is something that has been lost with a lot of people. He showed so much respect,” Wagler wrote. “It was a good reminder to me that we should never be so busy and so much in a hurry that we forget to show compassion and respect for our fellow men!”

Since being posted, Wagler’s photo has been shared over 3,400 times and has picked up over 7,000 reactions.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.