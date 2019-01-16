Man stabbed 13 times by girlfriend proposes to her in court

NIZHNEKAMSK, Russia (WSVN) — A Russian man popped the question to his girlfriend as she faced prison time for stabbing him 13 times.

According to the Daily Mail, the man, named Shakur, was nearly murdered after his girlfriend stabbed him multiple times in a frantic knife attack.

Shakur was eventually able to get away and needed three weeks to recover from stab wounds all over his body.

The woman, who was not identified, pleaded guilty to the incident, but said she was drunk at the time and she did not intend to kill her boyfriend.

She faced six years in prison, but according to a report cited by the Daily Mail, the man proposed to her and begged the judge not to send her to jail.

The judge reportedly postponed a decision on the sentencing until a future hearing.

