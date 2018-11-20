Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for molesting baby, toddler

A Georgia man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for molesting a girl more than 30 times when she was between the ages of 1 and 3, and molesting another child when she was still an infant.

According to the Minot Daily News, the incidents happened over a decade ago when 32-year-old Thomas Sprenger, who was in his late teens, babysat the two victims.

Sprenger wrote about the incidents in a journal, which he later ripped up. However, a family member found the shreds, pieced them back together and then reported Sprenger to the police.

Sprenger pleaded guilty to the incidents in October, and was sentenced Nov. 7 to 20 years in prison. Sprenger received a second 20-year suspended sentence, which will be consecutive to the first sentence.

The second sentence will be suspended for 10 years while Sprenger is on supervised probation. He will also have to receive sex offender treatment, register as a sex offender, and he will have no contact with the victims.

If Sprenger does not comply with the terms of the probation, he will be sent back to prison and will have to serve out the full 20 years.

According to the Minot Daily News, Sprenger admitted that he still has sexual fantasies about children, and that he acknowledged sexually abusing a third child when he was still a juvenile. He also apologized for his crimes and the State Attorney said Sprenger admitted he deserved the maximum sentence.

The two victims are now in counseling.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.