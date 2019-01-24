Man sentenced to 20 months in prison for sexually assaulting horse

HILLSBORO, Ore. (WSVN) — An Oregon man has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for sexually assaulting a horse.

The district attorney for Washington County issued a press release announcing that Kenneth Lijah Duyck was sentenced on one count of sexual assault and unlawful use of a motor vehicle, in an unrelated incident.

Detectives began investigating Duyck after the owner of a horse stable saw that someone had tampered with her horse.

During their investigating, the stableowner’s daughter, who is a veterinarian, deduced the horse was sexually assaulted and took a sample of fluids found in the animal.

After finding him to be a person of interest in the case, detectives tracked Duyck down and found him sleeping in a stolen vehicle found in a Walmart parking lot. He admitted to entering the stable but denied any wrongdoing.

He also submitted a DNA sample, which matched the fluids found inside the horse.

In addition to his prison sentence, the judge also ordered Duyck to undergo post-prison supervision for two years. He will also be required to register as a sex offender and receive mental health and sex offender treatment.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.