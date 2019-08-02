Man says he was attacked for wearing ‘Make America Great Again Hat’ in NYC

NEW YORK (WSVN) — A New York art gallery owner said he was beaten by a large group of teens for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

Forty-two-year-old Jahangir “John” Turan, told Fox 5 that the incident happened Tuesday when a group of about 15 kids yelled “[expletive] Trump,” before they attacked him.

Turan was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat he had purchased earlier in the day at Trump Tower.

Turan said he suffered a fracture in his cheek and a badly swollen eye. He is awaiting an eye specialist to determine if there is any permanent damage to his sight.

“It’s sad to be beaten up like this because I was wearing the hat,” Turan said at a news conference, according to WPIX. “This is America. Everybody has a right.”

Police are investigating the incident, but Turan told WPIX that he feels that they are not doing enough. He said that when officers arrived, they were more concerned with an unrelated double stabbing that happened at a nearby subway station.

“I didn’t feel police cared as much as they did about the subway stabbing and a few of the kids were still there,” Turan said. “Make an arrest.”

Turan said he plans to wear the hat in New Jersey, but not in New York City.

“It is just too dangerous to wear this hat in New York City,” he said.

