Man reunites with lost dog after weeks apart

MEMPHIS (WSVN) — A man has been reunited with his canine companion after the two were separated for several weeks.

According to Memphis Animal Services, Anthony is a Memphis-based artist who fell on hard times and ended up homeless.

Although things have been rough, by his side, he has always had his canine companion Bobo.

However, last month, Anthony woke up to find Bobo had disappeared. Anthony got help from his friends and immediately began searching for Bobo all over town.

Luckily, things took a positive turn after an employee at Memphis Animal Services contacted Anthony after a dog matching Bobo’s description was brought in.

Video shows Bobo reacting with pure joy after being reunited with Anthony.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Anthony and Bobo to help them get back on their feet. To donate, click here.

People can also donate toward future care for Bobo at the Utopia Animal Hospital. For more information, click here.

You can also contact Hollywood Feed to donate towards food for Bobo.

For more information, click here.

