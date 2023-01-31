(WSVN) - A ‘ruff’ rescue took place in California after an animal control officer received a call about a dog in trouble.

Gwen, the Springer Spaniel, got stuck underneath large rocks at a San Francisco beach.

It was challenging getting the canine out since she was in a tight spot and the dangerous waves were closing in.

San Francisco animal control officer Carlos Ortega explained how he saved the one-year-old dog.

“I just used my hands. I bent down and I was able to lift it just enough to where I can push it off and push it down the cliff and there she was, Gwen, but, terrified and not moving,” he said. “I just slowly picked her up, I just wanted to be sure her back legs were functioning, that she wasn’t injured anywhere and I just gently put her on the rocks and she stood up and the first thing she did was come up and give me a lick. She gave me a nice big kiss on the beard.”

Gwen was eventually reunited with her family.

The rescuer said the reason for the happy ending is that Gwen was microchipped and her information was up to date.

He recommends all pet owners do the same.

