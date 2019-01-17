Man requires medical attention after injecting himself with semen to treat back pain

DUBLIN, Ireland (WSVN) — An Irish man had to receive medical attention after he repeatedly injected himself with his own semen in an effort to alleviate his lower back pain.

According to a study posted in an Irish Medical Journal, the 33-year-old man developed an abscess under the skin on his right arm, where he had been injecting himself on a monthly basis for a year and a half.

The man said he developed the treatment as an “innovative” method of treating his chronic back pain which began after he lifted a steel heavy object.

Doctors said the man came up with the treatment “independent of any medical advice.”

Officials said the man’s back pain improved while he was in the hospital, and that they were able to give him intravenous antimicrobial treatment, but he discharged himself from the hospital before they could drain the “local collection.”

The report goes on to say that while there are reports of the effects of injecting semen into rats and rabbits, there are no known cases of this happening for humans.

