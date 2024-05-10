POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 33-year-old man who was reported missing from Pompano Beach has been safely located in Massachusetts.

According to BSO, Cory Gregory Morse was last seen near the 200 block of South Ocean Boulevard at around 4 p.m., on Saturday, April 27.

Morse is described as standing at 6 feet tall, weighing around 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a New England Patriots logo tattoo on his arm and the word “Wreck” tattooed on his back.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and pants.

On May 10, authorities said that Morse was located safe and unharmed in Massachusetts.

