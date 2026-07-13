YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wy. (WSVN) — A startling animal attack was caught on camera at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.

Video recorded by local park photographer Mike MacLeod captured the moment a massive bison threw a man eight feet in the air, Friday evening.

MacLeod said the bison appeared irritated when it entered Bridge Bay Campground.

The bison chased a group of tourists before taking a break to roll around in some dirt. Campers scrambled for safety as the animal ran amid the tents.

The bison can then be seen resting momentarily on the grass, whe the victim and his grandson walked into view and stopped to take photos.

“The minute that bison stood up, the grandfather is like, ‘We’re out of here,'” said MacLeod.

But just as a white pickup truck comes into view, the bison is seen beginning to charge the fleeing pair.

The grandfather attempted to hide among the trees, but the bison was in hot pursuit, eventually tossing the visitor in the air.

“The bison was pumping his legs and pumping his head and exhibiting very aggressive behavior,” said MacLeod.

MacLeod said he tried to distract the bison by yelling and jumping up and down, as he put down his camera to rush and assist the injured man.

“He was in a lot of pain, and he was trying to not move his leg, but his immediate concern was for his grandson,” said MacLeod.

MacLeod told ABC News that the grandson was shaken but doing OK.

Experts like Zoo Miami Goodwill Ambassador Ron Magill said the summer can be a dangerous time of year to be around male bison.

“So we’re at the peak of what’s called the bison rut, and this is where the males are just raging in hormones because they’re fighting for territories, and they’re fighting for females,” said Magill. “The key thing to do is to move away slowly. Do not run. Do not make any fast types of movements.”

The victim was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital, where he is recovering from surgery.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.