YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wy. (WSVN) — A startling animal attack was caught on camera at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.

Video recorded by wildlife photographer Mike MacLeod captured the moment a bison threw a man several feet in the air, Friday evening.

MacLeod said the animal appeared irritated when it entered Bridge Bay Campground.

The bison chased a group of tourists before taking a break to roll around in some dirt. That’s when a truck pulled through the campground, setting the bison off.

The bison charged at the victim, who was standing with his grandson, and threw him up into the air.

Good Samaritans said they distracted the animal until it walked off.

The victim was seriously hurt but is now recovering from surgery.

Witnesses said the victim was standing a good distance away from the bison. It is, however, mating season, and bison can be aggressive and unpredictable.

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