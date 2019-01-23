Man records himself walking across world’s deepest frozen lake

(WSVN) - A man filmed his amazing trek across the world’s deepest frozen lake in Russia.

The video, shared by the Daily Mail, shows the man taking careful steps across Lake Baikal.

The top of the lake was completely frozen with crystal clear ice, giving the man a view into the bottom of the lake.

Lake Baikal is the world’s deepest lake and the largest freshwater lake by volume.

