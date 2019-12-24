Man receives note, collar in mailbox after dog killed

(WSVN) - A Mississippi man is frustrated and devastated after finding out his missing dog was shot and killed by a neighbor.

Chad Stricker, of Picayune, took to social media to express anger when his dog Nymeria’s collar was left in his mailbox along with an anonymous note.

“I am sorry to inform you that your dog was shot and killed Saturday night while digging through my garbage,” the note read. “It did not suffer and I did not take pleasure in killing it. There is a county leash law which you should abide by so that I do not have to kill any more of your pets.”

Stricker says he was never given an opportunity to correct things.

“You never came to me and told me my dog was tearing up your trash,” he said in a Facebook post. “Only thing you did here was return her collar and let me know you had killed her.”

Stricker was working on building a fenced area in his backyard when she was killed.

“I was only about a week away from having her 1 acre yard completed and fenced and she would never have gotten into your precious garbage again,” he directed at the anonymous neighbor.

Despite the tragic outcome, Stricker said he doesn’t hate the person responsible.

“Do I hate you, no, I pity the person you are and those who have to tolerate you,” he wrote.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.