NORTH VANCOUVER (WSVN) — Cyclist Kevin Milner struck a black bear while on his regular bike ride through a North Vancouver trail and although he attempted to move out of the animal’s way, the grisly creature had other plans.

“He decides to run from the left side directly across the road in front of my path and I hit him right behind the shoulder blades,” said Milner. He was cycling upwards of 25 miles an hour before slamming into the bear.

“I just remember the big shock of impact and I guess I was flying through the air,” he continued.

The 30-year-old said when he hit the ground, the whole left side of his body went completely numb.

“I was in pretty excruciating pain and I couldn’t get myself up,” said Milner. “I was obviously panicking at that point.”

Other cyclists tried to call 911 but they couldn’t get cell reception so some left to get help. Moments later, the bear doubled back to the scene while Milner was still lying on the ground.

“He was looking kind of curious just facing our direction,” recalled Milner. “We weren’t sure if he was gonna come forward.”

But instead of charging at them, the bear decided to regain fuel from the hit and ate grass while it watched the group closely.

Milner, still on the ground, found some strength to get up and find some help.

He traveled nearly four miles using an e-bike left by one of the good Samaritans.

“I just started making panicking phone calls to the wife, to the family, just to let them know where I’m at and that I’m not in good shape,” said Milner.

Milner was rushed to an area hospital, where doctors treated him for a fractured scapula, cardiac contusion, and bruised ribs.

Despite the run-in with a bear, Milner was in good spirits about the whole incident.

“I think I gave everyone a good scare, including the bear,” said Milner.

Milner also mentioned he might change his path after the encounter with the bear.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.