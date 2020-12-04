Man pulls down mask, exposing face, during robbery at Mississippi bank

JACKSON, Miss. (WSVN) — Mississippi Police are searching for a bank robbery suspect who apparently pulled down his mask during the act.

Jackson Police tweeted out surveillance images showing a man who they said robbed a bank Thursday morning.

The images show a man who appeared to be wearing a face mask that he pulled down, exposing his face.

Police said the man got away with an undetermined amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

