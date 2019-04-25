Man pulled over for driving in carpool lane with mannequin

(WSVN) - An Arizona driver was stopped for riding in the HOV lanes with a unique “passenger.”

The Department of Public Safety shared photos on Twitter of a fully dressed mannequin riding shotgun.

“Another one Busted!” the caption read. “Don’t let this be you…. A driver was cited for HOV lane violation along SR 202 at Alma School, for having a dummy masquerade as a passenger.”

Another one Busted! Don’t let this be you…. A driver was cited for HOV lane violation along the SR 202 at Alma School, for having a dummy masquerade as a passenger. pic.twitter.com/97xZVyi9dC — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) April 24, 2019

The mannequin was wearing shades, a red hat and a light blue hoodie.

Officials used the unique situation to remind drivers that HOV lanes are reserved for those with two or more passengers.

Violators can face a $200 fine.

