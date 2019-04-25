Man pulled over for driving in carpool lane with mannequin

(WSVN) - An Arizona driver was stopped for riding in the HOV lanes with a unique “passenger.”
The Department of Public Safety shared photos on Twitter of a fully dressed mannequin riding shotgun.
“Another one Busted!” the caption read. “Don’t let this be you…. A driver was cited for HOV lane violation along SR 202 at Alma School, for having a dummy masquerade as a passenger.”
The mannequin was wearing shades, a red hat and a light blue hoodie.
Officials used the unique situation to remind drivers that HOV lanes are reserved for those with two or more passengers.
Violators can face a $200 fine.
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.