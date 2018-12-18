Man posts video of his epic revenge on porch pirates using glitter bombs and fart spray

(WSVN) - Mark Rober says he got upset after someone stole his package from the front door of his house. Then he got even.

The engineer decided to build a “glitter bomb” package as his revenge, coating thieves with sparkles once they opened the box.

Rather than just using a spring loader to blast the porch pirates with glitter, Rober built an intricate device that quickly spins, flinging large amounts of glitter all over the thieves’ cars or homes.

But that’s not all. To make sure he got their reactions on camera, he rigged the box with a GPS tracker, multiple phones with video cameras — and fart spray.

Watch Rober’s hilarious revenge below from his YouTube page:

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.