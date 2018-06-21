Ohio man pleads guilty to trying to seduce teen boy with Sprite and chicken Alfredo

(WSVN) - An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to trying to have sex with an underage boy, after police say he attempted to to entice the teen with chicken alfredo and Sprite.

Albert Maruna, 23, thought he was speaking online with a 15-year-old boy, but it turned out to be an undercover police officer on the other end of the conversation, the New York Daily News reports.

Maruna sent nude photos of himself to police and expressed a desire to have sexual relations with the boy, according to the news outlet.

Investigators said Maruna agreed to bring lubricant, a chicken Alfredo dish and Sprite when they met up.

He was arrested as part of a sting back in December after meeting the officer who posed as the boy. Police discovered “a bottle of Astroglide lubrication, Vaseline lotion, two bottles of Sprite, and chicken Alfredo in a Tupperware container” during Maruna’s arrest, according to Fox News.

Following his guilty plea, Maruna was ordered to serve seven days in jail and 120 days under house arrest. He will be required to register as a sex offender.

