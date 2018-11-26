Man pleads guilty to attempting to bribe ICE officer to deport wife and her daughter

PORTLAND, Ore. (WSVN) — A Portland man has pleaded guilty to federal charges after he was accused of trying to bribe a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer to deport his estranged wife and her daughter.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, 48-year-old Antonio Oswaldo Burgos pleaded guilty to one count of bribery of a public official last Tuesday.

Court documents say Burgos met with an ICE officer in May and offered to pay the officer to deport his wife.

Burgos and his wife had met in El Salvador and were in the process of divorcing.

The officer declined, but instead set up a sting operation and called Burgos back and recorded the conversation.

Burgos again offered the officer $3,000 to deport his wife, and the two set up an in-person meeting.

Burgos met with the officer, and again offered money to deport his wife. However, he raised the amount to $4,000, and requested that the officer also deport his wife’s young daughter from a previous relationship.

Burgos was later arrested, and now faces 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. He will be sentenced on May 6.

