ANCHORAGE, Alaska. (WSVN) -The cargo plane that was being used to train future mechanics has served its purpose. Now it’s ready to be lived in.

Jon Kotwicki, the owner of FLY8MA Flight Training in Big Lake, has unique plans to repurpose it.

“It will serve as student housing for students who are coming to do flight training with us from afar as well as an Airbnb,” said Kotwicki.

He hopes to have the housing and Airbnb facilities up and running in 12 to 16 months.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.