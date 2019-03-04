Man overcomes leukemia, becomes U.S. Marine

QUANTICO, Va. (WSVN) — A young man overcame a deadly illness and achieved his childhood dream of becoming a United States Marine.

According to Military.com, Michael Campofiori dreamed of joining the U.S. Marines ever since he was a child. But at the age of 11, he was diagnosed with leukemia.

Campofiori eventually overcame the illness. However, he encountered more obstacles when trying to join the military.

Michael Campofiori was diagnosed with Leukemia at age 11. He won the battle against cancer after enduring five years of chemotherapy treatments. On Feb 23, 2019, he fought his way through “The Crucible,” and earned the title of United States Marine.#BATTLESWON pic.twitter.com/zc4qFt6fy5 — USMC Recruiting (@USMarineCorps) February 26, 2019

Campofiori said he initially tried the Marines, but considered other branches after receiving numerous rejections. Few recruiters were willing to run the required waiver, something that is a lengthy process with limited chances of success, he said.

“I didn’t get a chance to test. I didn’t get a chance to PT. It was an immediate, ‘No, we don’t need you,'” he told Military.com

Ultimately, Campofiori did not give up, and he eventually found a recruiter in South Carolina who was willing to help him.

“He was a person with the drive to do more with his life, and to make it to recruit training after having cancer is one in a million,” Gunnery Sgt. Christopher Falk said.

Despite the effects leukemia has on the body, Campofiori aced his initial strength test, and then undertook the “The Crucible.”

According to WLBT, “The Crucible” is a 54-hour test that includes food and sleep deprivation and 45 miles of marching that determines if someone can become a Marine.

The Marine Corps announced that Campofiori was successful passing the “The Crucible,” and he has now earned the title of United States Marine.

