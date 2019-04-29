Man opens retirement home for homeless elderly dogs

Russell Clothier, founder of Shep's Place Senior Dog Sanctuary, poses with Shep, Friday, April 26, 2019 in Independence, Mo. \(Shep's Place Senior Dog Sanctuary/Cindi Rogers via AP)

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (WSVN) — Elderly dogs in a small Missouri town now have a place where they can spend their golden years.

Shep’s Place Senior Dog Sanctuary in Independence, Missouri opened its doors earlier this month.

According to the Associated Press, Russell Clothier came up with the idea for the sanctuary after he started walking shelter dogs.

Clothier says he watched the older dogs “being overlooked” and it “hurt my heart.”

Clothier named the sanctuary after a 10-year-old beagle-basset hound mix that he adopted.

The sanctuary currently houses two elderly dogs with a third being fostered out. Clothier said he plans to add more animals to the mix.

He can currently house about 20 animals, but he said he will likely limit the number to around a dozen dogs.

For more information on Shep’s Place, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.