Man on United plane who died mid-flight possibly had COVID-19

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who died onboard a United Airlines flight from Orlando to Los Angeles may have been infected with COVID-19.

The airline company is now working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to contact those who were on the flight.

United Airlines said the man suffered a medical emergency on last Monday’s flight, but people on board the plane said they heard his wife telling EMT her husband had coronavirus-related symptoms.

Family members of the man who died are now saying the man had preexisting health conditions and felt sick leading up to the flight.

