LONDON (WSVN) — Surveillance video captured the moment a man narrowly missed being crushed by a collapsing wall in London.

While the boys were fundraising this happened across the road. A reminder that you can be taken at any time so be thankful for surviving another day. pic.twitter.com/sdxYWbpZB7 — Hackney Wick FC (@HackneyWickFC) March 10, 2019

Video posted to Twitter by Hackney Wick FC shows the man walking by a building on Sunday.

Seconds after he passes by, a wall is seen collapsing onto the ground, narrowly missing him.

It is unclear what led to the wall’s collapse.

