Man mesmerizes cows by playing saxophone

A man has gone viral for his very exclusive concert performed for a herd of cows.

Family members said Rick Hermann had been practicing the saxophone and wanted to test out his skills, so he performed for a group of cows in a nearby field.

Video of the performance was posted to Twitter.

Hermann could be heard playing songs like “Isn’t She Lovely” and “Careless Whisper,” while the cows slowly gather to listen to the music.

The family said Hermann chose to play for the cows because their dog hated his playing and chewed up all of his saxophone reeds, so he decided to find an audience that would actually be interested in his playing.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.