Man medevaced from Carnival ship off Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WSVN) — A U.S. Coast Guard airlifted a man off a cruise ship following a medical emergency off the coast of Puerto Rico.

Newly released video shows the Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hovering above the Carnival Pride on Thursday.

Officials said the station received a request for a medevac when the ship was located about 230 miles north of San Juan.

According to the request, the 34-year-old patient needed medical attention and further medical care

The Coast Guard crew met the ship about 75 north of San Juan safely transported the man to awaiting emergency medical services, who took the him to a local hospital in the island’s capital.

