(CNN) — A 55-year-old man was indicted Tuesday after authorities say he created and placed at least seven improvised explosive devices in different areas of New York City, including subway track on the Williamsburg Bridge and on Manhattan residential apartment building rooftops, according to an indictment announced Tuesday.

Michael Gann, who lives in Inwood, New York, ordered precursor chemicals, which can be combined to create an explosive mixture, online and formulated the seven IEDs, the indictment says.

Gann is charged with one count of attempted destruction of property by means of explosives, one count of transportation of explosive materials and one count of unlawful possession of destructive devices.

It is unclear if Gann, who was arrested June 5, has entered a plea. CNN has reached out to an attorney representing Gann but they didn’t immediately respond. He is currently detained pending trial, according to court documents.

If convicted on all counts, Gann faces a maximum of 40 years in prison, the US Attorney’s office said in a news release.

Prosecutors allege that on May 30, Gann ordered two pounds of potassium perchlorate, a pound of aluminum powder, over 200 cardboard tubes, over 50 feet of fuses, as well as other unspecified items.

On June 4, after receiving the materials in Long Island, Gann mixed the potassium perchlorate with the aluminum powder and set off an explosion, the indictment says. It is not clear if the explosion caused damage.

He brought the materials, including the mixed and unmixed precursor chemicals, to Manhattan, where he assembled the IEDs, the indictment says. Five IEDs, as well as the chemicals and at least four shotgun shells, were found on adjoining rooftops, where surveillance video captures Gann placing the items, the indictment says.

“The pictured black IED contained approximately 30 grams of explosive powder, which is approximately 600 times the legal limit for consumer fireworks,” the indictment says.

A sixth IED was thrown onto the subway track on the Williamsburg Bridge, the indictment says, although prosecutors don’t specify when he allegedly placed it.

Gann was arrested on June 5 “in the vicinity of the rooftops,” where they recovered a seventh IED on his person, the indictment says. After his arrest, Gann lied and told law enforcement that he disposed of the chemicals and shotgun shells in a dumpster in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, the indictment says.

While authorities don’t say what Gann’s motive was, they shared two concerning social media posts prior to his arrest.

On March 27, Gann posted on X and tagged the president’s official account, the indictment says. “Dear @POTUS, I’m thinking just now here in NYC that it’s too bad that the wall wasn’t built before the National Guard would have to come here for the Protests and Riotation [sic] or would you just drop a bomb on this place while and because they seem to be coming and coming?”

On June 5, Gann posted on Instagram “just hours” before he was arrested with an IED on him, the indictment says. “Who wants me to go out to play like no tomorrow?”

Investigators also found online searches from around May or June including “will i pass a background check,” “3D gun printing,” “clorine [sic] bomb” and “pyro supplies,” among other things, the indictment says.

“Michael Gann allegedly produced multiple improvised explosive devices intended for use in Manhattan,” FBI Assistant Director in Charge Christopher G. Raia said in a statement. “Due to the successful partnership of law enforcement agencies in New York, Gann was swiftly brought to justice before he could harm innocent civilians shortly after his dangerous actions became known.”

