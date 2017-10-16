Man hides in woods for 10 years to escape nagging wife

(WSVN) - It sounds like something from a comedy, but a British man who was believed missing for 10 years has returned after he said he hid in the woods to escape his nagging wife.

Fox News reports that 62-year-old Malcolm Applegate left his wife of three years after she would argue with him over his increased work as a gardener.

“For three years it was all right, we got on with one another and the gardening got too much for her,” Applegate told the Daily Mail.

Applegate told the news outlet that his wife did not like the increased amount of work he took on, and when she demanded him to lower his hours, he decided to leave instead.

“I just upped and left, I got fed up with her,” he said.

Applegate said he entered the woods and camped with two others and worked on the gardens at a community center for the elderly for an entire decade, during which he had no contact with his wife or family.

Fox News reports that Applegate eventually reconnected with his sister after he wrote her a letter.

“It had been a decade years since I’d last seen her, and in that time she had been to all of the Salvation Army hostels in the south trying to find me,” Applegate told the Daily Mail.

