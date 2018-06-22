Man has both legs amputated after parasailing accident

(WSVN) - A man had to have both of his legs amputated after a parasailing accident in Myrtle Beach.

According to Fox 5, it happened when the man tried to transfer from a parasailing boat to a banana boat. He fell into the water and hit the propellers from one of the boats.

Witnesses said they saw a lot of blood coming from the victim’s leg. Both of his legs had to be amputated below the knee.

The incident is now being investigated by the Coast Guard.

