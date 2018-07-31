Man has all 4 limbs amputated after dog’s lick leads to severe infection

(WSVN) - A man who has spent his whole life around dogs was forced to have all four of his limbs amputated after he contracted an infection from dog saliva.

According to Fox 6 Now, Greg Manteufel ended up in the emergency room with what he though was the flu.

“It hit him with a vengeance,” Dawn Manteufel, his wife, told the station. “Just bruising all over him. Looked like somebody beat him up with a baseball bat.”

However, after doctors conducted several tests, they discovered Manteufel had actually picked up a infection from the bacteria capnocytophaga, which is found in dog saliva. A study published in the National Institutes of Health found the bacteria present in 69 percent of dogs and 54 percent of cats.

Doctors believe he most likely contracted the bacteria by a lick from his own dog.

“This type of bacteria comes from the saliva of dogs. This infection in his blood triggered a very severe response on his body,” Dr. Silvia Munoz-Price, infectious disease specialist with Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin told Fox 6 Now.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, capnocytophaga can cause severe infections in people with weakened immune systems, and is spread through bites or close contact with infected dogs or cats.

The infection caused Manteufel’s blood pressure to drop and circulation to his limbs decreased. Eventually the limbs started turning black and doctors had to amputate both legs and both arms.

However, the damage was not just limited to Manteufel’s limbs. According to a GoFundMe page set up for Manteufel, he will need nose repairs and and additional surgeries and medical care to recover.

To donate to Manteufel’s GoFundMe, click here.

