Man gives up first class seat on flight for mother and baby heading to children’s hospital

PHILADELPHIA (WSVN) — A Florida mom says she was brought to tears by an act of kindness from a stranger, who gave up his first-class seat on their flight for her and her baby as they headed to a Pennsylvania children’s hospital for treatment.

Kelsey Zwick and her 11-month-old baby Lucy have been traveling back and forth between their home in Orlando and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia so the infant can undergo treatment for chronic lung disease.

“I have a baby stroller, a diaper bag and extra oxygen concentrator that she needs when we fly,” Zwick told Fox 29.

Once on board, Zwick hooked the infant up to her oxygen machine for the flight.

“I just started making jokes to the people around me saying, ‘I’m sorry it’s going to be a loud flight,'” she said.

That’s when a flight attendant approached her, after a first-class passenger said he wanted to give up his seat so the mom and her baby would be more comfortable for the trip.

“She’s like, ‘Excuse me Mrs. Zwick, the man in 2D is waiting to switch seats with you,'” she recalled. “I just kind of stared at her.”

The flight attendant helped her gather her belongings, and brought Zwick and Lucy to the first-class cabin.

“I’m just standing there looking at him saying, ‘Thank you, thank you,'” Zwick said. “He just quickly smiled and said, ‘You’re welcome, you’re welcome,’ and that was it.”

Zwick tried to find the Good Samaritan at the gate, but couldn’t spot him. She later posted the heartwarming story to Facebook.

“Not able to hold back tears, I cried my way up the aisle while my daughter Lucy laughed! She felt it in her bones too… real, pure, goodness,” she wrote.

Her post soon went viral, and ultimately helped her find the kind stranger.

“He was thanking me for a birthday to remember. It was the best day,” Zwick told Yahoo! “He said it made him and his wife cry, and he said, ‘I am so glad we were on the same flight.’”

