Man given probation for sexual assault commited a month into probation for previous rape

(WSVN) - A man has been sentenced to probation for committing a sexual assault a month after he was sentenced to probation for raping a 16-year-old girl.

According to the Springfield News-Leader, 33-year-old Beau Gormley pleaded guilty in a statuatory rape case involving a 16-year-old girl and was ordered to take part in a 120-day sex offender prison. He was then released on probation.

However, a month into his probation, Gormley raped another woman. He was later found guilty of second-degree rape in December by Judge Calvin Holden.

Gromley faced Holden again last Friday to be sentenced, where prosecutors asked the judge to give him the maximum seven years in prison, citing his prior conviction.

“This is not his first rodeo,” Assistant Greene County Prosecutor Elizabeth Fax said.

However, Gormley’s attorney asked for probation, saying when the rape took place, he had not yet begun his sex offender counseling. Since that point, Gormley’s attorney said his client has been involved in the counseling and feels remorse for his actions.

Gormley’s probation officer and the woman who oversees his treatment both testified, saying they have seen him make progress, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

Holden ultimately sentenced Gormley to five years of probation. However, he also said Gormley would get a lengthy prison sentence if he violates his probation.

